The Daily Advertiser
Health
Subscriber

Regional Medical Specialists Association conference to be held in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:43am, first published May 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING UP: Wagga rediologist Dr Nick Stephenson to convene regional health conference in Wagga. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA radiologist Dr Nick Stephenson believes an upcoming Regional Medical Specialists Association (RMSA) conference set for Wagga will be pivotal in preventing a future repeat of a health crisis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.