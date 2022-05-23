Wagga United's inaugural William Farrer Charity Cup round has been hailed a huge success.
The club raised $16,397 for the Cancer Council and in particular, breast cancer research.
Wagga United held both a minor and major raffle, auctioned off specially-designed pink jerseys, while Leonard Cup player Tiffany Gilchrist also shaved her head.
It all took place at a function at the William Farrer Hotel on Saturday night.
The jerseys proved a particular hit at auction, raising over $10,000.
The number two jersey fetched $2150 alone.
Wagga United were also able to get their hands on the William Farrer Charity Cup in the first year with a 4-0 win over Cootamundra in the Pascoe Cup clash under lights at Rawlings Park.
In a big day for the club, Wagga United's Leonard Cup team also enjoyed a 4-0 win over Cootamundra.
The cup will be an annual fixture with a new charity to be decided for next year.
