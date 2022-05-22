Wagga Wagga City Library is proudly hosting a free book launch by one of the Riverina's most popular authors, on Thursday, June 2, at 5:45pm.
Sulari Gentill, Batlow resident and writer of the bestselling Rowland Sinclair books, will join us for the debut of her stand-alone novel, The Woman in the Library.
Sulari's Rowland Sinclair series, a ten-volume historical crime collection set in 1930s Sydney, has been tremendously popular with Wagga library patrons since it began in 2010.
Crossing the Lines, Sulari's witty and stylish tale of two writers appearing in each other's novels, won the Ned Kelly Best Crime Fiction Award in 2018.
The Woman in the Library also features an author, Hannah Tigone, whose new crime novel begins in the Boston Public Library, where four strangers - Winifred, Cain, Marigold and Whit - are sitting at the same table.
Perhaps he is not all that he seems.
A bloodcurdling scream breaks the silence: a woman has been murdered, and they are all suspects.
Hannah shares each chapter of her new novel with Leo, an aspirational novelist who is also her biggest fan. But Leo seems to know a lot about violence, motive, and exactly how to kill someone. Perhaps he is not all that he seems.
Chris Hammer, author of Scrublands calls The Woman in the Library "wickedly clever, highly original and thoroughly entertaining".
Karen Viggers (The Lightkeeper's Wife) describes it as "devious, tricksy and unpredictable. Gentill kept me guessing to the end."
Fans of Sulari's writing, and of crime literature, are invited to join us for this free event, which is supported by the Friends of the Wagga Wagga City Library. Wine and cheese will be served, and copies of Sulari's books will be available for purchase. For bookings, visit our What's On page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
