The Daily Advertiser

From the Library | A tale of intrigue and murder at the Wagga Wagga City Library

By Peter Casey
May 22 2022 - 12:30am
LAUNCH: Author Sulari Gentill will launch her latest novel at the Wagga Wagga City Library. Picture: Fiona DAlessandro, Frost Hollow Photography

Wagga Wagga City Library is proudly hosting a free book launch by one of the Riverina's most popular authors, on Thursday, June 2, at 5:45pm.

