This year's Master Builders Riverina Murray Regions Excellence in Building Awards received strong entries for the first event back since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The event was also moved to Albury after being held in Wagga in previously.
Advertisement
Winners for each award were selected based on a range of criteria.
Winners for 2022 are:
Residential Builder of the Year: Scott James Builder
Commercial Builder of the Year: Zauner Construction
Young Builder of the Year: Matt Gilchrist
Women in Building: Bec Hopper
Best use of Timber: Scott James Builder for East Street House
Best use of Steel: Joss Construction for Project Duet
Energy Efficiency/Environmental Management: Scott James Builder for East Street House
Heritage Restoration: Binding Building for Regent Cinema Restoration
$350,000 - $450,000 Hadar Homes for Rangeview Drive
$450,000 - $550,000 Avenue Constructions for Spinks Project
$550,000 - $650,000 Gilchrist Homes for Peregrine
$700,000 - $800,000 PAH Innovative Construction for Forsyth Street
Over $1million PAH Innovative Construction for Clifton Street
$300,000 - $400,000 Trethowan Building for Murray Crescent
Advertisement
Over $500,000 Trethowan Building for Jones Street
$350,000 - $450,000 Hadar Homes for Lennox 29
$450,000 - $750,000 Gilchrist Homes for Mosman
Over $750,000 GJ Gardner Homes Wagga Mandalay 287
$700,000 - $1 million Stephen Lawrence Constructions for St Lukes Preschool and Community Complex
$3 million - $5 million ICG Construction Group for Hay Connected Learning Centre (CLC)
Advertisement
$5 million - $10 million Zauner Construction for James Fallon High School
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.