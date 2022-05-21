Wading through Wagga Wagga's history | In the Past, May 21

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Saturday, May 21
Bob and Joan Kendall have sold the corner store they established 34 years ago in Bourke Street to make way for a large service station and convenience store.
A plan to scrap up to 17 full-time positions from Catholic primary schools in Wagga has been scrapped by the Catholic Education Commission.
A section of the Sturt Highway near Ashmont Avenue will be ripped up and re-laid less than a month after it was rebuilt by Wagga City Council.
Wagga Public School pupils Will Shipard and Denna Tye placed a time capsule into its new resting place next to the school's foundation stone.
A review of Army Bands is feeding speculation that Kapooka Army Base may lose its much-lauded band.
Wagga City Council asked state and federal governments for $30 million to help defeat urban salinity and improve sewerage and drainage management.
Chad Morgan played for three hours to a packed house at the Shanty Hotel at Alfredtown.
Owner of Mark Anthony's Menswear, Mark McKenzie, celebrated the store's 20th birthday with Member for Wagga Joe Schipp.
More than 40 residents attended a public meeting to discuss the formation of an Aboriginal reconciliation group in the city.
Domestic garbage charges in Wagga will rise another $20 or 16.4 per cent, while general and sewerage rates are up 3.1 per cent from July after the city council's annual budget meeting.
Bradley Smith, who has just turned 11, is pictured in The Daily Advertiser helping his grandmother, Lou Smith, celebrate her 80th birthday.
Members of the Flowerdale View Club celebrated their first birthday at the RSL Club.
The Daily Advertiser and Wagga Rotary Club combined to provide scholarships to talented young Riverina musicians, including Claire King and Peter Earl from Wagga.
Quota Club president Mrs Nell Brennan urged Wagga service clubs to seriously consider the establishment of a senior citizens centre in the city.
Miss Wagga Deidre Kendall was given a Mayoral reception by the Mayor Ald M H Gissing before flying to Europe for her official trip, which she won when crowned Miss Wagga.
The Wagga Gliding Club was swamped by more than 300 people who attended their "open day".
The Wagga Women's Hockey Association have again strongly criticised playing conditions at Wiradjuri Reserve and the effect of the nearby tip.
Hoyts manager Mr N J Kitney said that Hoyts Theatre will now only open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings to screen films.
More than 800 people attended the official opening of the Mary Harvey Thomson Cottage at the Kurrajong Home.
South Wagga Lions Club presented winter night attire to boys at the Gumleigh Boys Home.
Mount Austin High School's production of Brigadoon opened at the Civic Theatre.
Anne Geale celebrated her 21st birthday with a party at the home of her parents, Mr and Mrs B J Geale of Meurant Avenue.
Michael Nye was surprised by a six-foot brown snake while working on a Kooringal building lot.
Tony Easdown, chairman of the Wagga group of the Australian Society of Accountants, said that a conference of 120 accountants held in Wagga had been of vital interest to all accountants.
The T and G Life Society has bought almost half of David Jones' old store and is considering dividing it into small shops.
The Younger Meat Co in Bourke Street is advertising competitive city prices for Tolland housewives, including pork chops for 58 cents per lb, lamb leg chops for 42 cents per lb and topside mince for 40 cents per lb.
Two school friends, Jim Macartney of Heath Street and Gilbert Lewis of England, who parted nearly 40 years ago in England, were reunited in Wagga this week.
Contact Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society at www.wwdhs.org.au or on Facebook at wagga.history.
