Farrer residents will head to the polls on Saturday to elect their next federal member.
To help you get to know them, we've profiled each of the eight people vying to win the seat of Farrer.
Advertisement
Below you'll find a brief bio for each of them, in ballot paper order.
Former Albury youth mayor and 2022 Young Citizen of the Year. Passionate advocate for young people, particularly on mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the urgent need for climate change action.
Incumbent Member for Farrer since 2001, who says cost of living is a big issue right now. Ms Ley has three priority commitments across health, communications and the Basin Plan.
Former Albury mayor who would like to shake up the government, which "can't keep taking us for granted". If elected, she wants a federal ICAC and legislated minimum staff numbers in aged care.
A businessman who spent his early years in the Pilliga scrub. "Water, hospitals, mental health and education are the backbones that all communities need to thrive and keep resilient," Mr Britton says.
A grazier from Tooraweenah, north of Dubbo. Once a National Party member, but found they no longer represented his interests or those in rural areas. Mr Roworth says he has regional people at heart.
Qualified secondary school teacher who has worked for private IT companies for the past 20 years. Policy focus on family cohesiveness, foreign ownership, education, energy, and cost of living.
A teacher, on and off, for 21 years until the COVID vaccine mandates came in last year. Ms Ramos says she is fighting for everyone's rights. "I hope this election we can restore freedom," she says.
AWU organiser and Albury councillor who is committed to growing secure employment opportunities and will stand together with the people to improve pay, conditions and job security.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.