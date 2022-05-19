BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
A residence of both style and space located in the Bourkelands Estate, this family home is sure to tick all the boxes for those seeking comfort, elegance, and an elevated position.
Featuring four bedrooms, the main bedroom and study (or optional fifth bedroom) are located at the front of the home. The main has garden views and is complete with an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The three remaining bedrooms are situated around the main bathroom at the rear of the home and offer built-in robes.
Step down into the spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. This is the heart of the home, offering a comfortable space to relax and entertain with a neutral palette.
The open-plan area merges seamlessly out to the elevated outdoor entertaining that overlooks the large secure rear yard. There is a good-sized family room which is carpeted and separate from the main living space.
The galley-style kitchen features a mirrored splashback which gives reflected views of the rear yard, stainless-steel appliances, gas cooking, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.
The home is serviced by ducted-gas heating to keep you comfortable in winter and ducted evaporative in the warmer months.
There's also a remote-double-lock-up garage with internal access straight into the kitchen plus pull-through access to the backyard from the garage.
Offering a fresh modern décor, this home will satisfy on many levels and impress those looking for a contemporary family space with ample room to grow.
