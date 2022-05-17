Mater Dei Catholic College coach Nathan Irvine believes applying scoreboard pressure will be the key to his team's chances of an upset over Kildare Catholic College on Wednesday.
The two arch-rivals will come together in the final round of Carroll Cup with Mater Dei needing a win to keep any chance of a finals berth alive.
Kildare have progressed through the competition undefeated as title favourites, while Mater Dei's only slip-up to date being a one-point loss to The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
Both teams had easy victories on Monday night and will head into Wednesday's crunch fixture in form.
Irvine knows his team has the task in front of them but believes they are up for the challenge.
"Yeah, we probably were a bit disappointed to go down to TRAC in the first game and then Kildare beat them pretty strongly so we know we're up against it on Wednesday," Irvine said.
"We're going to have to take our chances and put some scoreboard pressure on and then hope with it being like a final that anything can happen.
"We think we've got some boys who can hit the scoreboard, who probably haven't regularly enough so if we can get some ball down to them, we think our back six is pretty handy and intact so we've just got to make sure we kick goals when we go forward."
With Lewis Pulver and Baxter Wallett in good touch, Mater Dei have a couple of key focal points capable of kicking goals.
Kildare coach Ryan Price said there is no chance of his team underestimating Mater Dei.
"Mater Dei are always a strong side so it's going to be good to verse them," Price said.
"They'll be strong, we know they're always strong so the boys are looking forward to it, I know that they've pencilled that one in for a while so they're keen."
Final round, Wednesday at Robertson Oval: 4.30pm - Mater Dei v Kildare, 6pm - TRAC v Wagga High.
