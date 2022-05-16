Kildare Catholic College enhanced their reputation as the team to beat in this year's Carroll Cup competition with another dominant performance on Monday.
Kildare looked every bit the competition favourite with a comprehensive 122-point win over Kooringal High School at Gumly Oval, running out winners 20.8 (128) to 1.0 (6).
Kildare were on from the opening bounce and a seven-goal second term helped establish a match-winning 65-point lead by half-time.
It allowed them to experiment and throw players around as they prepare for a final round clash against Mater Dei Catholic College on Wednesday, before the final seven days later.
Kildare coach Ryan Price couldn't fault his team's performance.
"Absolutely. We spoke before the game about trying to win all of our games in this comp and you're obviously going to take a 120-point win," Price said.
"We were pretty clean coming out of the half-back line to be honest, and full credit to Kooringal. We knew they were going to be a little bit short today but they fronted up and they were hard at the footy.
"The boys certainly were on top all day but they were made to earn it."
Ryley Watson led the way for Kildare with four first-half goals, while Charlie Douglas, Tom Nejman, Charlie Douglas and Pat Ryan were others to impress.
Meantime, Mater Dei kept their finals hopes alive with an 83-point win over Wagga High School under lights.
Wagga High were very good early but eventually Mater Dei got on top and ran away with a strong win.
"Obviously Wagga High were very good in the first quarter and we were turning the footy over and thought it was going to be a bit easier than what it was," Mater Dei coach Nathan Irvine said.
"It was important at quarter-time that we switched on and started hitting a few more targets and then once we started delivering the ball to Lewis Pulver, we kicked away, which was good."
Lewis Pulver and Baxter Wallett shone for Mater Dei with five goals each.
Full-time
KILDARE (128)
4.1 11.5 16.7 20.8
KOORINGAL HIGH (6)
1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0
Goals: (Kildare) R Watson 4, J Guthrie 2, K Wright 2, C Douglas 2, W McDermott 2, B Harmer 2, T Nimmo, C Tuilakeba, H O'Connell, J Beaven, A Singh, C Manson; (Kooringal) S Rodet.
Best: (Kildare) H O'Connell, R Watson, C Douglas, K Wright, J Beavan, P Ryan; (Kooringal) S Rodet, L McGowan, J Hinds, S O'Donnell, J Mulhearn, A Weightman.
MATER DEI (84)
1.1 6.1 10.2 13.6
WAGGA HIGH (1)
Goals: (Mater Dei) L Pulver 5, B Wallett 5, F Collins 2, H Hallcroft.
Best: (Mater Dei) L Pulver, J Guthrie, B Edmunds, I Mollloy, C Reynoldson, J Hockley; (Wagga High) J Saffrey, C Walker, R Judd, A Clark, L Moore, R Errgington.
