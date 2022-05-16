Blake Micallef is looking for a strong start to a big week at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Micallef has four chances on the eight-race card, three for father David.
Coming off a win first-up for the stable Ulaanbaatar is out to repeat the dose while
Micallef has also picked up the drive on Flaneur for Gary Lang.
"They've all drawn pretty reasonable and are all going really good at the moment," Micallef said. "We just need a bit of luck to be a good chance."
Micallef will also drive So Much Bettor in the group one Regional Championships Riverina final on Friday and despite finishing fifth in the second round of heats, Micallef was happy with his efforts.
"He had the fastest last half of the gap and he only got clear up the sprint lane," he said.
"We're going in there with confidence about how well he's going, he's eating well and is thriving.
"We just need a bit of a barrier."
The barrier draw for the $100,000 feature will be released on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
