Wagga councillors have urged residents to give their feedback on a new long-term plan, with the new group of leaders having less time to set a direction for the city and its surrounding towns.
Following delayed council elections across NSW last year, Wagga council has called for public feedback to renew its Community Strategic Plan 2040 - a document developed from community engagement in 2017.
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said the new draft CSP contained five focus areas including community leadership and collaboration; safer and healthy community; growing economy; community place and identity; and the environment.
"What the council is relying on in this instance is a whole bunch of community consultation that had already happened on five or six different plans that the community have given feedback on over the past two years," Cr McKinnon said.
"This call for community feedback is the community's main opportunity to have their say on what the community thinks is really important and that the council needs to focus on."
Cr McKinnon said she felt issues such as the environment, Wagga's nighttime economy and affordable housing were the most important in the agenda-setting plan.
Wagga Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said he was still reading the draft.
"My hope is that [the council] look at it from an existing resident's point of view and not just a growth point of view," he said.
Mr Roche urged all residents to offer feedback on the CSP to let the council know what they wanted.
Councillor Mick Henderson said what stood out to him in the CSP was the focus on communities outside Wagga.
"This is what I believe we need more of now. We have to look after our smaller communities more as we can't have all the infrastructure in Wagga," Cr Henderson said.
The draft CSP is on public exhibition until June 4.
