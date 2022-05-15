MATER Dei Catholic College and Kildare Catholic College will be looking to back up last week's wins in round five of the Carroll Cup on Monday.
The two schools could hardly have been more impressive last week and will look to fine tune their games before they meet in a crucial game on Wednesday.
Mater Dei accounted of Kooringal High School by 74 points last week, after Kildare made a statement with a 47-point win over defending champions The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
The win put Kildare in the box seat for a spot in the final and that is likely to come down to their final round fixture against Mater Dei on Wednesday.
The top two teams from the five rounds will qualify straight through to the decider.
Both teams will play two games in three days to complete the five rounds, with the Carroll Cup final to be held on Wednesday week, May 25.
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE v KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL
4.30pm at Robertson Oval
Kildare
B: A Singh, B Harmer, W Field
HB: J Cole, T Nejman, H O'Connell
C: B O'Reilly, J Morton (c), K Wright
HF: J Beavan, R Watson, W McDermott
F: T Nimmo, N Madden, P Ryan
Foll: W Marsh, J Guthrie, C Douglas
Inter: B Keotz, B Toohey, J Connolly, C Tuilakeba
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE v WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL
6pm at Robertson Oval
Mater Dei
B: H Hallcroft, J Press, L Pulver
HB: B Edmunds, J Guthrie, I Molloy
C: C Masterson, J Hockley, H Wheeler
HF: C Stratton, B Wallett, S Moller
F: T Ferguson, F Collins, E Watt
Foll: I Jones, W Voss, B Hilton
Inter: C Reynoldson, W English, J Woodhouse, C Hounsell
