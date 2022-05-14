A sumptuous night of storytelling served with a side of dishes straight from heart

Looking for something different? Like to hear people's stories? Like food? Always wanted to get up on the Civic Theatre Stage? Double Delicious is a performance that can offer all of this and more.
An outstanding night in the theatre, Double Delicious delivers audiences double the experience: the unique opportunity to both hear and taste the story.
Sour, salty, bitter and sweet, each story culminates in an authentically recreated taster of the storyteller's chosen dish.
Food is central to so many important moments in our lives; it's a natural entrée to stories that are enthralling, insightful, and illuminating.
The flavours and aromas of our favourite dishes wind their way through the deepest recesses of our being, and even the thought of a particular meal can transport us back to a pivotal moment.
After sell-out seasons at Sydney Festival, Asia TOPA and Oz Asia Festival, Double Delicious is coming to Wagga Wagga from June 2 to 4.
The show sees storyteller cooks share secrets behind the dishes that proved significant in their lives. Kim Chi master Heather Jeong recalls meeting her father for the first time at the age of nine. Dancer-choreographer Raghav Handa grapples with the loss of ritual, and how it fits into his contemporary life in Australia. Performer Valerie Berry recalls the shock of moving, as a child, from bustling Manila to outback Ceduna. Writer Benjamin Law tells the hilarious story of growing up in the shadow of the Big Pineapple. And writer and comedian Jennifer Wong recounts the many kinds of sweetness that nourish and heal.
This truly is a show that tantalises all the senses. At the end of each story, the audience tastes the dish, completing their experience of the story just revealed.
Thursday, June 2, 7.30pm.
Friday, June 3, 7.30pm.
Saturday, June 4, 7.30pm.
You can find out more about the show and get your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au
The Civic Theatre box office is open 10am-4pm Monday to Friday if you would prefer to call on 6926 9688 or drop in to see us at the theatre.
