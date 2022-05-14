The Daily Advertiser

A sumptuous night of storytelling served with a side of dishes straight from heart

By Tracey Simond
May 14 2022 - 11:54pm
DOUBLE DELICIOUS: Heather Jeong is one of the storytellers featured in the show Double Delicious. Picture: Clare Hawley

Looking for something different? Like to hear people's stories? Like food? Always wanted to get up on the Civic Theatre Stage? Double Delicious is a performance that can offer all of this and more.

