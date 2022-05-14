A sumptuous night of storytelling served with a side of dishes straight from heart

The show sees storyteller cooks share secrets behind the dishes that proved significant in their lives. Kim Chi master Heather Jeong recalls meeting her father for the first time at the age of nine. Dancer-choreographer Raghav Handa grapples with the loss of ritual, and how it fits into his contemporary life in Australia. Performer Valerie Berry recalls the shock of moving, as a child, from bustling Manila to outback Ceduna. Writer Benjamin Law tells the hilarious story of growing up in the shadow of the Big Pineapple. And writer and comedian Jennifer Wong recounts the many kinds of sweetness that nourish and heal.