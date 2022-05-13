Explore the pages of Wagga's history | In the Past, Saturday, May 14

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
The Save our Base (Forest Hill) Committee, chaired by Noel Hicks, met in Wagga for the first time.
A furious Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Cliff Blake, lashed out at a federal government decision to cease funding courses for police, ambulance, and emergency service workers.
Wagga man Bob Connolly has been elected national president of the Australian Institute of Valuers and Land Economists (AIVLE).
Byfield Office Network installed 41 computers in the new computer training centre at Trinity Senior High School.
CSU Vice-Chancellor Cliff Blake, NSW Agriculture director-general Kevin Sheridan and NSW Wine Industry Association president Don McWilliam toasted the success of the soon to be constructed National Wine and Grape Industry Centre at the university.
Organisers have received 682 entries for the 60th Saint Andrew's Junior Eisteddfod, which begins this week.
Miss Wagga quest entrant Chemain Perceval and The Haven board member Bruce Mulqueeney are pictured in The Daily Advertiser helping to celebrate the opening of the Gobba Bridge with a "Grab a Gobba" promotion raising funds for The Haven.
$255,000 in recurrent funding from the NSW government will enable 16 residents of the Kurrajong Hostel to live in a home setting for the first time, with support from the local community.
Wagga City Council approved 87 building applications worth more than $5.1 million in April, up from 75 applications worth $3 million last year.
Sponsors of Charles Sturt University scholarships gathered at the university with University Chancellor David Asimus and CSU Riverina Foundation Trust chairman Henry Gardiner.
Annaliese Louise Driscoll, sister of two-year-old Nathan, was the only Mother's Day baby born this year in Wagga.
Late Night Shopping has begun on a trial basis in Wagga - the first time since 1942.
Solicitor Charles Ernest Lionel Mortimer, a partner in the law firm of Mortimer, Hendriks, Griffin and Erratt, which he joined about 40 years ago, died suddenly at his Beckwith Street home.
The YMCA Hostel for girls in Morrow Street, which can accommodate 40 girls, is in danger of closing if numbers drop below the 27 currently staying there.
Wagga City Council will construct a $130,000 bridge over the Murrumbidgee River in the vicinity of Brick Kiln Reserve to the east of Wagga.
Wagga Police recovered a large wooden spoon adorned with "Stirrer of the Week", which had been stolen from the Wagga Leagues Club.
A new schedule of bread prices applying in Wagga has been announced, with the popular uncut 24 oz loaf increasing 1 cent to 25 cents.
Wagga City Council has accepted fee increases recommended by Wagga Abattoir secretary Mr J Anderson to avoid an estimated deficit of $113,000 from the year.
Minister for Conservation Mines and Member for Wagga said that shopkeepers selling fireworks before May 27 would risk prosecution.
Downside Rural Youth members presented flower sprays to ladies at The Haven for Mother's Day.
Wagga Wanderers' Sub-junior Rugby League Club and patrons of the Turvey Tavern presented cheques to a variety of causes, including St Vincent de Paul, Smith Family, 2WG Old Peoples Home and the Loretto Home of Compassion.
Member for Wagga Wal Fife officially opened a new distribution centre in Lake Albert Road for Tooth & Co Ltd.
Mr and Mrs Robert Wallace, of the RAAF Base, Forest Hill, are the lucky parents of three healthy triplets born at Wagga Base Hospital.
Wagga Gliding Club is holding an open day at their Coolamon Road Headquarters.
Well known Wagga barber Reg Goodwin will soon retire after 45 years of snipping and clipping more than 250,000 heads.
Mrs Tony Carlisle, of Ladysmith, is pictured in The Daily Advertiser attending the Wagga Picnic Races with friends.
