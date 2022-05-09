Brittany Bedford returned with a two-try effort to help CSU extend their unbeaten start to the season.
Reddies had a battle on their hands against Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday but held on to become the first team to get the better of the Blacks with a 22-17 win.
The former Super W forward has spent the last three years in Sydney but will be a more permanent fixture of the side later in the season.
However she was impressed with how CSU came through the physical contest.
"It was so good to be back in the red actually, I really miss playing, and it was a good game," Bedford said.
"It was so physical, Griffith really stuck it to us and it was tit-for-tat for a bit there so we were pretty lucky to get the win there in the end."
Liti Qaranivalu got the Blacks within a converted try of victory, but CSU were able to hold on for their fourth win from as many games this season.
Bedford was particularly impressed with how Vanessa Harris stepped up against the big Blacks outfit while Ellen McIntyre was dangerous out wide.
Meanwhile Waratahs bounced back from their tight loss against Griffith to take a 27-5 win over Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Amy Fowler scored twice in the win ahead of another good clash with Ag College.
Ag College also responded to their first loss to CSU with a 61-0 win over Leeton.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
