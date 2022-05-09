TOLLAND proved they may be more than just improvers this Pascoe Cup season with a 2-1 win over South Wagga on Sunday.
The Wolves inflicted South Wagga their first loss of the season as the two teams battled it out as the showpiece event on Football Wagga's Alex McDonald Charity Round at Rawlings Park.
Advertisement
In a fiery affair, South Wagga threw everything at Tolland late in the contest as they looked to salvage a point.
But the Wolves were able to hold up defensively and even manage some dangerous counter attacks to finish 2-1 victors.
Tolland coach Aaron Mo'ane could not be happier with the improvement his squad is showing.
"When I took on the role in the off-season, I thought this could be tough but I was pretty fortunate that the club worked really hard to bring in some quality, quality players," Mo'ane said.
"I knew in the pre-season that every week we worked together, because they're all fairly new, they didn't really know each other but now they do, every week we're going from strength to strength and I think we're sending a couple of messages to the rest of the comp that we're here to play football this year and not just be pushovers."
Nick Tsipiras put Tolland 1-0 ahead when he made the most of a quality through ball. The Wolves moved 2-0 up early in the second half when Daniel Okot placed a header to perfection from a corner.
Nicholas Forsyth got one back for South Wagga, which sparked the Warriors to life but an equalizer was not forthcoming.
The game ended in disappointing fashion with a South Wagga official and substitute both being red carded and sent from the bench for comments directed at the referee.
They also went a man down on-field late too when Luigi Vitulano picked up a red card (second yellow).
South Wagga coach Andy Heller was frustrated by a number of factors but particularly that his team did not play their football 'very well'.
Tolland 2 d South Wagga 1
Hanwood 4 d Wagga United 0
Henwood Park 10 d Cootamundra 2
Lake Albert 4 d Young 1
Leeton United 6 d Tumut 0
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.