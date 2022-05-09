The Daily Advertiser

Tolland make it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 Pascoe Cup victory over South Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 9 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
PARTY TIME: Tolland captain Nick Tsipiras looks to celebrate with goalscorer Daniel Okot as the Wolves went 2-0 up over South Wagga at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

TOLLAND proved they may be more than just improvers this Pascoe Cup season with a 2-1 win over South Wagga on Sunday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

