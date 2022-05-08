Menangle Country Series Final success for Mossman

sport, local-sport,

Mossman added to his impressive Australian record by taking out the Menangle Country Series final on Saturday night. The five-year-old made it three wins in a row for Albury trainer Paul Brown in the $20,000 feature. Once more there were a few nervous moments for the $1.18 shot at the start, but Luke McCarthy was able to keep Mossman together before finding the front and staying there. Mossman held hold the Cameron Hart driven Burns Bay to win by a half neck. After arriving in Australia with just one placing in his last 18 starts, Mossman has now won four of his nine starts for Brown as well as three seconds. Meanwhile former Temora horseman Rickie Alchin added to his group one tally as Tough Love just held on to win the NSW Trotters Oaks later in the night. The three-year-old filly, who is a half-sister to Alchin's group one winner Tough Monarch, held off Amandine to win by a head.

