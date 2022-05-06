news, local-news,

IT was a fierce yet fabulous competition at the Wagga Gold Cup Fashions on the Field, but it was the unexpected stories behind some of this year's winning garments that stole the show. First out the gate was the Stylish Couple category, taken out by husband and wife duo Brad and Viviana Croker, shortly followed by the Man of the Day. This year's Millinery Award was up next, split into two heats with judge and one of Australia's best-known milliners Neil Grigg explaining that there was plenty to look for in the perfect piece. "Beautiful make, great line, being on trend for what's happening at the moment - don't ask me what that is. When I see it, I know it," he said. "And just making the hat work for the face that's underneath." Ultimately, it was Wagga's own Rhonda Thomson who took out the honour, with her red poppy-inspired fascinator designed in honour of her son's three stints in Iraq and Afghanistan. "He came home safely, but he's lost a lot of mates," she said. "With Anzac Day [recently], it just inspired me to go out there and wear something that reflects remembrance." The fascinator itself was designed and made locally, with the red poppy prominently displayed on the front, with small flowers crafted from feathers, reminiscent of the emu plume, decorating the back. She hopes her son, who is away in Cairns, is pleasantly surprised when he learns that she won, having not even seen the design until race day via a photo. In the tight and interesting race for first place was Griffith resident Elizabeth Paterson, who featured in yesterday's Lady of the Day and placed as a finalist in the millinery award. Donning a striking cornflower blue velvet outfit and fascinator, the long-time millinery enthusiast spent more than two weeks beginning her designs to life. "The thought that you can have a fabric and turn it into a masterpiece to make someone feel a million bucks, that's what I love," she said. Young Contemporary winner Olivia Shaw set the stage ablaze ahead of the final category, with a blue leather dress and dystopian flare the judges could not ignore. It took two heats to narrow down the judges' top picks for Lady of the Day, with seven stunning outfits giving this year's judges a lot to discuss. But it was Griffith woman Daisy Armstrong who claimed the top honour, sporting a skirt remodelled from an oversized dress and a complementary hot pink blouse that she purchased two years ago from her sister's boutique. "I remember like 10 years ago, I was like, 'God, imagine winning that [Lady of the Day]," she said.

