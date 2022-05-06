Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Publicist proves too strong in MTC Guineas
THE first lady of Australian racing, Gai Waterhouse, and training partner Adrian Bott captured the MTC Guineas for a second consecutive year.
Top jockey Tim Clark returned home to the region a winner, guiding Publicist ($2.80) to victory in the $80,000 JRC Electrical Services MTC Guineas 3YO Benchmark 74 Handicap (1600m).
Publicist, who had not raced in two months, looked under siege when Manderboss ($5.50) loomed alongside him halfway down the straight.
But in typical Waterhouse fashion, the three-year-old dug deep and kicked strongly to register a fighting win.
"He's been going really good that horse, just hasn't had the conditions. He's been scratched a lot of times. He was eight weeks between runs so he did a really good job," Clark said.
"He showed plenty of ticker and fought on really strongly so he's really matured. It's taken a long time but he's starting to slowly mature into a nice horse now."
Clark was also happy to return to the Southern District and grab a win at the Wagga carnival.
"Definitely. It's always good to get back here, and to get a winner or two is a bonus," he said.
