sport, local-sport, publicist, gai waterhouse, adrian bott, tim clark, manderboss, guineas, mtc, wagga

THE first lady of Australian racing, Gai Waterhouse, and training partner Adrian Bott captured the MTC Guineas for a second consecutive year. Top jockey Tim Clark returned home to the region a winner, guiding Publicist ($2.80) to victory in the $80,000 JRC Electrical Services MTC Guineas 3YO Benchmark 74 Handicap (1600m). Publicist, who had not raced in two months, looked under siege when Manderboss ($5.50) loomed alongside him halfway down the straight. But in typical Waterhouse fashion, the three-year-old dug deep and kicked strongly to register a fighting win. "He's been going really good that horse, just hasn't had the conditions. He's been scratched a lot of times. He was eight weeks between runs so he did a really good job," Clark said. "He showed plenty of ticker and fought on really strongly so he's really matured. It's taken a long time but he's starting to slowly mature into a nice horse now." Clark was also happy to return to the Southern District and grab a win at the Wagga carnival. "Definitely. It's always good to get back here, and to get a winner or two is a bonus," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/12b069ef-92a0-45cf-a069-c1483f9b6631.jpg/r7_52_2945_1712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg