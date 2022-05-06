sport, local-sport, our last cash, brodie loy, donna scott, wagga gold cup, carnival, karaoke, highway, albury

ALBURY jockey Brodie Loy has predicted a bright future for Our Last Cash after a barnstorming Wagga Gold Cup day win. Our Last Cash ($2.80) stormed home through the field to take out the Gallagher Insurance Brokers Class One Showcase Handicap (1200m). It was a big win from the Donna Scott-trained four-year-old after the horse was the slowest away from the gates. Loy summed up the win and the Wagga Gold Cup carnival in one. "It was just about as impressive as my karaoke performance at the Vic last night so he's going well," Loy said. "All credit to Donna and the team." It was Our Last Cash's second win from just four starts. It followed an impressive last-start maiden win, also at Wagga. Loy believes Our Last Cash is up to Highway grade. "I think he has a future, I think he's the perfect horse for a Highway so with that, why not have a throw at the stumps up there," Loy said. The talented jockey, who will soon relocate to Queensland as part of the Annabel Neasham team, was not worried despite settling at the tail of the field. "He gave me a nice feel and showed a nice turn of foot last start so I actually wasn't too worried," he said. "I just needed a bit of luck and I got it, which is great." Our Last Cash chased down race leader, the Tim Donnelly-trained Miss Kirribilli ($4.60) to score running away by one and three quarter lengths. The Gary Colvin-trained Dupride Star ($21) was three quarter lengths back in third.

