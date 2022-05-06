sport, local-sport, dantain's magic, chris heywood, wagga gold cup, day, maiden, showcase, brock ryan, carnival

WAGGA mare Dantain's Magic saved her best form for the most lucrative maiden of the Gold Cup carnival. Dantain's Magic ($8.50) mowed down $3.20 favourite Greek Tycoon in the shadows of the post to capture the $40,000 Wagga RSL Club Country Maiden Showcase Plate (1200m). Wagga trainer Chris Heywood launched a three-pronged attack on the race and it was the leading contender of his trio that delivered the goods. "It's awesome, just awesome," Heywood said. Brock Ryan produced a well-timed run on Dantain's Magic, who was camped midfield on the rail. The maiden win came in the mare's third preparation after three prior minor placings. Heywood was happy to see Dantain's Magic find her best form on Cup day. "She's always shown the ability but she's been a little bit frustrating but third up that was super," he said. "Her first run (this preparation) she drew a good gate but on a wet track and she's not a wet tracker. Her second run was fair, I thought it was a little bit disappointing but she's been on song for this." Gary Colvin's debutant Kappy's Angel made good ground for third. As for a Gold Cup day winner. Heywood was thrilled. "It's awesome, it always is," he said.

