news, local-news, tips, selections, wagga, wagga gold cup, day, matt malone, the daily advertiser, mail

All the mail for Wagga Gold Cup day from The Daily Advertiser sports editor Matt Malone. Race 1 Leading towards 3.Zain's Girl in a tricky start to Cup day. She has proven competitive in town and won the only time she stepped out into country grade at Goulburn. 1.Circularity the danger, while respecting 5.Devine Miss and 8.London Gal among others. Selections: 3-1-5-8 Race 2 This race shapes as one for the locals. Big watch on 15.Kappy's Angel on debut after a nice trial win. 14.Smokin' Cod is a well-related two-year-old that would be on top if she drew a gate. Can still win. 4.Greek Tycoon right in it as well. Selections: 15-14-4-7 Race 3 7.Miss Kirribilli looked above average winning a maiden here at Wagga last month and has trialled well since to be ready for this. Wide gate but Tommy Berry on helps offset that. 14.Irish Dancer one at big odds to include, while 3.Our Last Cash must be respected. Selections: 7-14-3-16 Race 4 The double figure odds about 3.Unique Prince appeals here. Won first up last campaign at Wagga and is building a nice record. His big frame should have him well equipped to carry the 62kg and wouldn't need to have improved too much from last preparation to feature here in an even race. Selections: 3-11-6-2 Race 5 Going with the Ron Finemore colours here in 5.This'llbetheone. Showed he has good ability by winning his first two race starts then put away. Strikes this race third-up, drawn well and gets in nicely. 6.Manderboss is a big hope, while 4.Publicist must be respected. Selections: 5-6-4-3 Race 6 Going with Gai to beat Singo here. 6.Zelady Luck was gallant in defeat in a strong form race at Muswellbrook last start. Tim Clark on from the inside gate, she will take running down. 2.Too Much Lippy has plenty of weight but may simply be too good for them. Watch for 8.Stand Your Ground to be flying late. Selections: 6-2-8-3 Race 7 10.Ain'tnodeeldun has had three runs back now and is ready to peak. Blinkers go on, a horse with still plenty of upside and just needs some luck from the wide draw here. 9.Aleas another horse on the up and drawn to get a gun run from the Waller yard. Value lies with 11.Reggiewood and 6.Esti Feny. Selections: 10-9-11-6 Race 8 Looking for 7.Fangela to finish the carnival with a bang. Molly Bourke's claim helps and she should have the grey stalking the pace just behind the leaders. If the split comes her way, watch for the grey to flash through. Expect 9.Gusonic to give a big sight and stablemate 15.La Sante a knockout hope. Selections: 7-9-15-2 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/0edebab2-98d1-497c-a805-77c7ccfefcd2.jpg/r3_0_998_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg