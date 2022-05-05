sport, local-sport, brett bradley, murrumbidgee turf club, wagga, wagga gold cup, group 1, spirit ridge, beyond thankful, breeder

HE'S enjoyed group one success on multiple occasions but the one win Murrumbidgee Turf Club treasurer Brett Bradley wants most is a Wagga Gold Cup. Bradley will have another tilt at landing an elusive Wagga Gold Cup win when Spirit Ridge returns for another crack at the $200,000 listed feature. Spirit Ridge dead heated for second place last year and is back looking to go one better at Wagga on Friday. "I think he will be very competitive," Bradley said. "We probably would have preferred a slightly more inside barrier than 11 but over 2000 it's not the end of the world but he is a front running horse so he is probably going to get out and roll forward. "Depending on the speed map but if he can get across easy than that's going to be a great spot for him." Bradley has achieved a great deal in racing. He had a small share in Japanese raider Lys Gracieux, who won the 2019 Cox Plate. He bred Yes Yes Yes who took out the Everest that same year. MORE SPORT NEWS Foreteller was also a multiple group one winner he enjoyed racing. But a couple of second placings, Beyond Thankful in 2014 and Spirit Ridge last year, has only driven Bradley's desire to win a Wagga Gold Cup. "It would mean as much as anything I've won so far," Bradley said. "Everyone always wants to win their hometown cup and just having friends and family around and a lot of people here on the day, it would make it huge. "We'll keep trying, hopefully this year is the year but we'll wait and see." Spirit Ridge comes into this year's Cup on the back of three runs at group level. He was fourth last start in the Easter Cup (2000m) at Caulfield. "He's a hard horse to place because he's got such a high rating, you've really got to get him into the stakes races to get him a decent weight, but then you're obviously in a high class so those races are very hard to win," Bradley explained. "As long as he's being competitive at that level then that's all you need to see and he can prove he can come down here and be competitive in this race, which is a big race." Trainer Mark Newnham has one of his gun apprentice jockeys, Tom Sherry, to ride Spirit Ridge. Bradley expects the horse to settle in a more forward position than last year, where he ended up worse than midfield. "I try to avoid watching the replay last year but I feel if he was a couple of lengths closer in running, which is where he normally sits, he probably would have finished a half length better, which is all he needed," he lamented.

