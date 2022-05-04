ON THE PACE: Steno adds to group one tally for Kellys

sport, local-sport,

STENO replicated her mother Lady Waratah by winning the APG Gold Bullion Three-Year-Old Fillies group one final at Menangle on Saturday. Lady Waratah won the feature race at two and three and now her daughter is a group one winner. Owner-breeder Dianne Kelly was thrilled with the performance. "It was beautiful as Lady Waratah was such a lovely mare and while she's had some nice horses it was just nice to win that race with Steno," Kelly said. "Lady Waratah was the first of our real exciting horses." Steno, who was a comfortable winner of her heat, went on to defeat Miss Ex by 4.2 metres. It was her fourth straight win, a sequence which started with success in the Young Oaks in March. Kelly was also thrilled to provide Cameron Ross with his first group one win. Steno is having a couple of days off before attentions turn to the Queensland Oaks over the winter. **** FORMER Riverina horseman Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson combined for more group one success last week. And set a new national in the process. On campaign in New Zealand after receiving a late call up for 'The Race', where they finished second, Majestic Cruiser really benefited from his first experience racing right-handed at Alexandria Park. After finishing seventh in the Taylor Mile at group one level the week prior, Majestic Cruiser charged home to turn the tables on Self Assured. **** HONOR Bender made the trip to Swan Hill more than worth it for Blake Jones on Sunday night. First up for the Ellen Bartley stable, the four-year-old mare ripped home from the tail of the field to take victory. It was her first win in almost a year. The Riverina owned Alanza, who was coming off a third in the Wagga Oaks, was also successful for new trainer Russell Jack on the program. **** NSW Oaks winner Shes A Runa had a big night in the breeding barn at Wagga on Tuesday. Shes A Runa has produced two foals of racing age and both were winners. Three-year-old filly Shes A Caribbean won first up for David Kennedy, to bring her record to six wins and four placings from 14 starts. Older brother Rocknroll Runa then justified his favouritism for the Regional Championships Riverina final win with an impressive heat effort. **** LETS Blaze has drawn barrier six as Wagga trainer-driver Jonah Hutchinson chases group one glory. After finishing third in his heat, Lets Blaze lines up in the APG Gold Bullion Final for four-year-old entires and geldings at Menangle on Saturday night. **** HARNESS racing action returns to West Wyalong on Friday. The first of seven races is at 12.48pm. Leeton then races on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/6de6dd42-2a83-446e-b1a3-261efc39d4a1.JPG/r5_0_2044_1152_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg