South Wagga's rise up the Pascoe Cup ranks reached new heights courtesy of a 3-1 win over Young. The Warriors maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win over the Lions at Wagga Showground on Sunday. The win was enough to catapult South Wagga into second position on the ladder after three rounds. The Warriors drew with Wagga United in the opening round but have since backed it up with wins over Henwood Park and now Young. South Wagga's rise comes almost 12 months to the day since they broke a 658-day winning drought, highlighting just how far they've come in a short amount of time. Meantime, Tolland broke through for their first win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Tumut. Nick Tsipiras, Charlton Zahra, Henry Shears and Maan Patel all got on the scoreboard in an impressive win on the road. Tolland and South Wagga will go head-to-head on Sunday at Rawlings Park.

