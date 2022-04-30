sport, local-sport, farrer league, group 9, live scores, daily advertiser, afl riverina, blog, siru, pascoe cup

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds. It's time for another big weekend in football. In the Riverina League, Coolamon are looking to hit back after a heavy loss when they face Wagga Tigers, Leeton-Whitton are looking to get on the board against Narrandera while Griffith hosts Collingullie Glenfield Park. On Sunday Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong tackles Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the match of the round. In the Farrer League, North Wagga chase their first win in a big clash with East Wagga-Kooringal, Marrar are out to hit back on their trip to Coleambally, Charles Sturt University hosts an in-form Northern Jets while The Rock-Yerong Creek are looking to back up their latest win at home to Temora. There's just one Group Nine game on Saturday with Young hosting Albury while on Sunday Brothers head into the hills to face Tumut and Southcity and Kangaroos do battle at Harris Park. There's a derby in Southern Inland as well with Ag College and CSU doing battle while Waratahs and Griffith are both looking to maintain their unbeaten starts and on the other end Albury and Tumut both chase their first win of the season.

