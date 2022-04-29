Plenty of changes as The Rock look to add to run

sport, local-sport,

The Rock-Yerong Creek have made four changes to the side who snapped Marrar's 30-game streak at Langtry Oval last week. Co-captain Mitch Stephenson (general soreness) and recruit Liam Lupton (knee) will miss the clash with Temora at Victoria Park on Saturday through injury while Ted Fellows and David Peiper are also out. However the Magpies welcome back the experienced Aiden Ridley and Todd Hannam while James Demby will play his first game since round one. Co-coach Brad Aiken is looking to build on their latest performance. "In small steps we want to keep progressing on our form from last week while Temora have probably taken a few weeks to find their feet under a new coach with a new game plan but obviously played pretty well on the weekend," Aiken said. Meanwhile Marrar will give another teenage talent their shot in first grade with Jordan Saffery one of three inclusions for their trip to Coleambally. Cal Gardner, Chris O'Donnell and Reid Gordon are all out of the side as the Bombers look to hit back. READ MORE

