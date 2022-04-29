sport, local-sport, austin gooden, braith warren, alex maiden, national championships, softball, wagga, under 16, MVP

A NUMBER of Wagga softballers shone on the national stage over the school holidays. Austin Gooden and Braith Warren were part of the NSW team that captured the under 16 national championships in Blacktown last weekend. Gooden was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in NSW's grand final win. Gooden hit a home run in the 10-1 victory over Queensland. Gooden and Warren were also the pitcher-catcher combination for the 4-1 semi-final win over Victoria. Gooden is one of the rising stars of Wagga Softball Association, while Warren, who is from Wagga, plays and represents Southern District Softball Association in Warwick Farm in Sydney. Also performing strongly at national level was Wagga's Alex Maiden. Maiden was awarded the best batter award at the under 18 national championships over the Easter weekend. It was a big effort from the young gun, considering she is still eligible for under 16s.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/a010b1eb-f864-4184-832d-8b92d8c34036.jpeg/r0_280_1125_916_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg