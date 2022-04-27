news, local-news,

The Riverina's first candidate forum will take place tomorrow evening, giving local voters a chance to probe prospective representatives on local issues. Hosted by the Wagga District and Ganmain Coolaman branches of NSW Farmers, the forum will be held at Carriage House in East Wagga from 7pm. ABC Riverina's rural reporter Olivia Calver will moderate the evening, with seven of the Riverina's eight candidates confirmed to attend, including incumbent Nationals MP Michael McCormack. Only Forbes-based Steve Karaitiana from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party is yet to confirm his attendance. Issues like support for agriculture, infrastructure, competition policy and biosecurity are expected to be discussed, as well as timely topics like the minimum wage for fruit pickers and proposed changes to agricultural worker visas. Batlow apple farmer Greg Mouat hopes to see issues impacting his industry addressed at a forum such as this one. "The availability of labour is certainly pretty high on most growers' wish list," Mr Mouat said. "There are a lot of Southwest Pacific workers coming into the country and we'd like to see that continue as simple as possible without too much red tape." According to Mr Mouat, local farmers face some of the highest production costs in the world due to labour rates, which he said can be combated by being more competitive. "We'd like to see as much as possible access to international markets," he said. NSW Farmers Wagga District branch manager Alan Brown said the forum is an opportunity for local voters to hear from candidates first hand, posing questions on the issues that matter most to them and the electorate. "Obviously, we're a farmer-based organisation, so there'll be an agricultural focus but there will be opportunities to ask them questions on any subject," Mr Brown said. "There are also national issues that affect the Riverina like climate change action. "Climate change affects us as much as everyone - probably more than most, actually." NSW Farmers members and general attendees were given the opportunity to register questions ahead of tomorrow night. Time will also be left for questions from the audience, which must be addressed to every candidate present. IN OTHER NEWS: According to a NSW Farmers spokesperson, all candidates will be given the opportunity to answer each question to maintain fairness, with randomised orders and 90-seconds of allotted response time. "NSW Farmers is proudly apolitical," they said. "We've done these in the past and they've always been a really good forum for people to ask about those issues that aren't necessarily being tackled in some of the big city media." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

