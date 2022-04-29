news, property,

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 4 This beautifully appointed and spacious family home is full of character and charm. With quality construction and spectacular appointments throughout, a property of this stature is hard to come by. Showcasing stunning vistas with 180-degree views over Wagga Wagga and beyond with absolute first-class presentation. Lovingly cared for by its current owners, this beautiful family home offers an abundance of living options. Split over two sizable floors, the upstairs consists of a large sun-soaked formal living room and adjacent formal dining that takes in full exposure of the stunning views of hills and sunsets. The heart of the home offers a spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry, ample bench space and quality appliances. The kitchen sits off an enormous tiled living and informal dining area. Four double-sized bedrooms are located upstairs with the option of a fifth bedroom or home office. The main suite opens onto the front balcony and offers plenty of space, a walk-in robe and massive ensuite. The large family bathroom is tiled from floor-to-ceiling and is flooded in light and offers space that will amaze, a large corner bath and a separate toilet. Year-round comfort is assured with two evaporative air conditioners and ducted gas heating. The no-maintenance backyard is fully paved with a sparkling inground swimming pool and a back gate that accesses the Willans Hill Reserve, perfect for those looking for a bit of adventure or to explore nature. A spacious courtyard is central to the home, with easy access to the kitchen and living area. Downstairs sits completely separate from the rest of the home. With its own secure and private front entry, this is the perfect space for dual-occupancy needs. Offering a massive rumpus room, a genuine sixth double bedroom with a built-in robe and a full bathroom, separate toilets and a freestanding gas log fire. With the space on offer in the home, the possibilities are endless. The enormous remote double lock-up garage is large enough to house four vehicles with two storage rooms plus more storage under the house. This is the perfect spot for a workshop. If you're seeking a quality home that is well equipped for the growing family offering substantial views and a quality build, then look no further, this could be the one. This home is sure to check a lot of the boxes with its spacious proportions, elevated position and ease of access to the conveniences of Wagga Wagga. Contact Greg or Larissa Chamberlain to arrange an inspection of this truly remarkable home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/8c771877-9cf4-422d-ac25-029bfbd62c7b.jpg/r0_102_2000_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg