Unlocking Wagga's past | In the Past, Saturday, April 30

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. Albury Company, Colin Joss and Co, won the tender to build Wagga's Civic Centre, with a bid of $15.23 million, putting the overall cost at an estimated $20.4 million plus a contingency amount, which is not being made public. Council approved an application for up to six riverboats to operate on the Murrumbidgee River near Eunony Bridge. Council received two reports from Director of Engineering and Technical Services, Gary Wells, which could lead to a green waste composting service at the Gregadoo tip. May Mitchell, believed to be the oldest ex-pupil to attend Wagga Public School's 125 anniversary on the weekend, found a friend in kindergarten pupil, Sarah Navin, one of the youngest pupils at the school. Peter Pascoe is proposing to construct a $30 million retirement village on vacant land, in Thomas Street, opposite Eric Weissel Oval. Wagga's Plaza Twin picture theatre, which closed for regular screenings last month, gained council approval for plans to be converted into office space. President of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Jim Bouffler, presented Australia's oldest bookmaker, Wagga man Alf Ludwig, with a silver tray in recognition of his service to the MTC and racing in general. One of Lockhart's staunchest citizens, dental surgeon Dr Gordon (Doc) Saggers Senior, has died at the age of 84. Elton and Cheryl Chapman of Big Springs won the state carriage driving championship at Gundagai. Armed bandits held up and robbed the Ashmont Food Store on the corner of Malta Crescent and Tarakan Avenue. Two Wagga karate students, Megan Taylor and David Weir have been selected to represent Australia in the Oceania Karate Championships. A Wagga hairdresser, who won first prize in the $1 million dollar Lotto draw, is adamant that his identity be kept secret. Wagga Tigers coach Terry Daniher will once again lead Riverina Football League in the state championship game against Sydney Football League. Thousands of dollars damage was inflicted by vandals on 15 cars at two Wagga car dealers, Thomas Bros Toyota, and Wagga Car Mart - Hyundai both in Dobney Avenue. 8000 people strained Wagga racecourse to capacity for the running of the Wagga Gold Cup, which was won easily by Delamar. Minister for Housing and Co-operative Societies, Mr S T Stephens, said that the NSW Housing Commission has built 1368 dwellings valued at $10.2 million in Wagga, including 42 flats and 33 aged units, with a further 60 cottages currently under construction. Calling for the relocation of the Wagga tip, Ald A Summons said that no other city in the world has a garbage tip at the end of its main street. Eighteen and a half acres of land, zoned residential and suitable for 68 homesites in Kooringal Road, opposite Vincent Road, was passed in at auction after bidding reached $37,000. Gissing's Photo Dept, Turvey Tops, Kooringal and Smalls Pharmacies are advertising a 24-hour overnight colour film processing service. Dunlop Garments Factory in Forsyth Street is advertising for girls aged 15-17 years to learn machining, with a 41/2 day working week. Wagga Pharmacy at 238 Baylis Street is under the new management of Paul Jones B.Ph. MPS. South Wagga Lions Club has issued 150 kidney donor cards to people in the Wagga district. Howard Homes is constructing Wagga's first private subdivision with an underground electricity supply. Hart Brothers, registered seeds growers from "Carinya", Junee Reefs, are advertising Olympic and Eagle wheat varieties, especially recommended for this area by the Department of Agriculture. Wal Blake, Ron Harrison, Keith Edgley, Noel Cook and Reg Bowden, representing local bowling clubs, presented a cheque for $525 to Arthur Summons, chairman of the National Heart Appeal in the Wagga District. Member for Wagga Wal Fife announced a NSW Government grant of $2500 to assist in the operation of the Riverina Tourist Information Centre. Wagga Rotary Club, represented by President Owen Sykes and Community Service Director, Ken White, presented a new car for the Wagga Base Hospital Home Nursing Service to chairman of the hospital board, Les Kennedy. Mrs Eileen Gibson has been named "Softball Member of the Year" by the Wagga Women's Softball Association. Talented, television and recording star, Ronnie Burns, is performing at the Wagga Leagues Club Gold Cup dinner dance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/9c1044be-ebee-4c10-89bf-8364cd843933.jpg/r12_0_1547_867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg