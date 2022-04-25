coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to sharply decline across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). On Monday NSW Health reported 253 new cases of COVID within the MLHD, made up of 206 positive rapid antigen tests and 47 positive PCR results. This is compared to the 376 new infections reported on Sunday, and 437 on Saturday, with a mid-week peak of more than 600 positive results. From today NSW Health is scaling back the way it reports COVID-19 cases, no longer issuing daily COVID media releases in a further step towards normality. Where NSW Health used to provide a detailed daily update on cases, a report will now be issued weekly, with short updates on social media and further case information available on the NSW Health website. Across NSW 7,985 new COVID cases and four deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. There are currently 1,631 patients with the virus in hospitals across the state, with 64 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1,588 patients were being cared for with 64 in ICU. NSW Health is urging everyone to be vigilant as COVID cases continue to remain high across the state, encouraging the following precautions: For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

