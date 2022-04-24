news, local-news,

A Wagga man has been warned by a magistrate that he will likely end up in jail if he continues to commit drug and weapons offences. Harrison Rodney Lloyd, 22, of Ashmont, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday last week having pleaded guilty to drug charges and carrying a knife in public without a reasonable excuse. Lloyd was also involved in a police pursuit after overtaking an unmarked patrol vehicle at 120 kilometres per hour on Oura Road. Lloyd's solicitor told the court his client had gone "off the rails" for a period between January and March that saw him apprehended by police three times while in possession of methylamphetamine and, in one instance in North Wagga, a large fishing knife. Magistrate Christopher Halburd told Lloyd he could reasonably expect to go to jail if he continued to offend. "The community is not going to tolerate you going around with a knife in your pocket," he said. Lloyd was convicted and fined $600 for drug possession, $500 for carrying a knife and given a 12-month community corrections order for drug supply. Lloyd was also disqualified for six months for driving under the influence of drugs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

