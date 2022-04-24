news, local-news,

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the Olympic Highway near Cowra on Saturday evening. A group of six motorcyclists were riding south on the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha, 30 kilometres from Cowra, at about 5.50pm when one rider came off his motorbike. The 39-year-old man slid about 50 metres along the roadway before being hit by a northbound SUV. Emergency services attended but he died at the scene. Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident. The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man, was taken for mandatory testing. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

