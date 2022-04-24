Motorcyclist dies following collision with SUV on Olympic Highway near Cowra
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the Olympic Highway near Cowra on Saturday evening.
A group of six motorcyclists were riding south on the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha, 30 kilometres from Cowra, at about 5.50pm when one rider came off his motorbike.
The 39-year-old man slid about 50 metres along the roadway before being hit by a northbound SUV.
Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.
Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.
The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man, was taken for mandatory testing.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters