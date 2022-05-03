news, local-news,

Located three hours north of Wagga, Lake Cargelligo is famous for having the largest natural inland lake system in NSW. But now the town has another major attraction, its very own water tower mural. Funded by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, the mural was painted over a three-week period by renowned Melbourne-based artist Heesco. Heesco, otherwise known as Khosnaran Khurelbaatar, has already completed several other town murals in the region, including at Weethalle, Harden and Grenfell. The project was completed earlier this month following a years-long effort and according to Lake Cargelligo local Gus Blacker, the town has been abuzz ever since. Mr Blacker is honourary secretary of the Lake's Alive Progress Association, which played a pivotal role in seeing the project brought to fruition. "There seems to be more caravans coming through the town every day," Mr Blacker said. "There's been positive comments from near and far," he said. The mural features the Major Mitchell Cockatoo and the Red-lored Whistler, two birds native to the region. It also depicts a Hercules military aircraft in reference to the flights the Royal Australian Air Force conducts at the town's air strip, and a DC3 aircraft, harking back to commercial flights that used to run to the town. The mural also features a 20-bullock horse team and a depiction of the town's main street a century ago. Mr Blacker believes the project will be a major boon for tourism in the town. "It's an added attraction to the biggest one we've got, our lake," he said. "The serenity here is an added bonus," he said. "A lot of people love to park on the lake foreshore and just take life easy." The mural has now been added to the Australian Silo Art Trail.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/49f566ae-d8ff-40f7-8f72-88e516f2ad77.jpg/r0_371_1440_1185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg