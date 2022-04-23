sport, local-sport, farrer league, group 9, live scores, daily advertiser, afl riverina, blog, siru, pascoe cup

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds. A new year of Group Nine finally gets under way. The clash between Brothers and Gundagai kicks things off on Saturday before Kangaroos and Young play at the same venue on Sunday. With Junee's forfeit, the clash between Albury and Tumut at Greenfield Park closes out the action. After the Easter break in the Riverina League on Saturday, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes play host to Wagga Tigers, Turvey Park travels to Narrandera while Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area rivals reignite as Leeton play their first game of the season at home to Griffith. On Sunday, it's time for another grudge match as Coolamon play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Kindra Park. In the Farrer League, Marrar hosts The Rock-Yerong Creek in their annual Anzac Challenge, Charles Sturt University are back in action when they travel to Barellan, Temora plays hosts to North Wagga while Coleambally head to Ardlethan to play the Northern Jets. In SIRU, Waratahs are back from a longer break when they travel to tackle Albury on Saturday while Wagga City host Leeton and Tumut are on the road to Griffith chasing their first win and Leeton take on Griffith. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c0fba27c-72d2-40dd-908a-61da19c7bf60.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg