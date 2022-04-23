Marching through Wagga's history | In the Past, Saturday, Aril 23

community,

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. In his will, the late Claude Pulver, who died in July last year, bequeathed $385,000 to Calvary Hospital to be used towards extending the services provided there. Thousands of people thronged the central business district for one of the most successful Anzac Day marches in recent history. Recruits from 1RTB Kapooka joined residents of the Wendy Hucker nursing home in a ceremony to commemorate Anzac Day. Community outrage forced the Wagga and District Greyhound Racing Club to abandon plans to race on Anzac Day morning. Members of a touring group of bell ringers from England visited St John's Anglican Church, commenting that the bells were very clear and tuneful. Owners of Hunters on the Hill, Frank Barrett and Neville Harvey, are retiring, and the business, which has had only four owners since it was established in 1866, is up for sale. In the wake of a nomination for the Miss Wagga Quest from Tim Pratt, Councillor Mary Kidson said it was time for the Miss Wagga Quest to come out of the dark ages and allow men to represent the community and raise funds for charity. A Wagga graffitist, who pulled a knife on a Wagga businessman who caught him in the act of vandalising his business premises, was sentenced to six months jail. Wagga City Councillor Jim Eldridge is disappointed with Health Minister Dr Andrew Reshauge's gift of two serves of marmalade after he complained about funding cuts at Wagga Base Hospital. Council's director of community services, John Craig, said council staff could assist police by providing parking patrol officers in the city. Following discussions with Wagga Patrol Commander Inspector Neville Tarleton, Wagga City Council will extend alcohol-free zones in the central business District, provided police provide details on the number of patrols in the area. President of the Wagga women's refuge, Serena Griggs, accepted a cheque for $50,000, on behalf of the refuge, from the Department of Community Services. Manager of construction services at Wagga City Council, Mick Rudd was proud to be present when his son Tim, graduated with his Bachelor of Business Management at Charles Sturt University. Lake Albert residents are concerned that a proposal for a residential subdivision on the corner of Graham and Angel Streets will cause flooding problems for existing residents. The official party at Wagga's Anzac Day service was led by President of the Wagga RSL sub-branch Mr Colin Knott and the Mayor Ald M H Gissing, with the occasional address given by Colonel E J Mulholland, officer commanding Kapooka. Mr Cameron "Cam" Robertson, well-known for his many years of association with the Chamber of Commerce and various charitable organisations, died in Wagga Base Hospital. Wagga residents donated more than $4600 to the National Heart Foundation Appeal, with Brian Andrews and Harry Brandon from Kooringal Rotary Club pictured in The Daily Advertiser helping with the collection. Two boys, not yet in their teens, were charged with stealing a four-tonne truck from the Riverina County Council Depot in Hammond Avenue. Minister for Defence, Mr David Fairbairn, presented an Australian Flag to Sixth Wagga Senior Scout Grahame Willis, watched on by Darryl McGrath, John Flanagan, and Andrew McDonald. Mr Bill Lampe, who has been secretary of the Wagga Show Society for 21 years, has announced his intention to retire "at the convenience of the Wagga Show Society". Kooringal Magpies are hosting a Young People's Dance at the Lake Albert Hall. Wagga City Council is asking police to prosecute children riding bicycles or horses on footpaths in Wagga. Retailers at a Chamber of Commerce meeting voted overwhelmingly for a seven-week trial period for late night shopping on Thursday. Acting on legal advice, Wagga City Council has refused a request from the Wagga Boat Club asking that people skiing on Lake Albert be required to wear an approved buoyancy vest. Romano's Hotel was granted an extension of its licence to serve liquor in the "Pirates Den" until 12 midnight. More than 90 women attended the annual Calvary Garden Party and fashion parade with Mrs Pat Clark, Mrs Val Taylor, Mrs Mary McNicoll and Mrs Joy Jones modelling 54 garments from Bettrina's. Julie Smith, captain of Wagga High School, is the first candidate this year in the Miss Rugby League quest.. 35 teams, representing 15 clubs, are playing in the Riverina Golf Association 1972 teams' championship at the Wagga Country Club.

