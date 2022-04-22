news, local-news,

WAGGA songwriters were put to the test on Thursday at the SongMakers workshop, given mere hours to put together a song before performing it in front of a room of anticipating creatives. The two-day workshop by APRA AMCOS SongMakers in partnership with Create NSW is part of the Regional Youth Holiday Break program. The program brought Ilan Kidron, Chloe Dadd and Annie Hamilton to the Wagga Civic Theatre to work face-to-face with local musicians like 17-year-old Will Breretin, a member of the local indie rock band the Social Afterparty. Mr Breretin said he decided to go to the workshop as it had been promoted by Wagga City Council and he thought it would be a good opportunity. "I've been writing since I was 14, it's just something I've kind of always done," he said. "I'm just trying to learn a bit from people who have been doing it for a bit longer than me." Mr Breretin was mentored by Miss Dadd, who has experienced first-hand the benefits of the program. IN OTHER NEWS: "I did this program when I was in high school and I know for me it was really pivotal because it got me moving to a different place and meeting different people and changed my mindset," she said. "It showed me what avenues there were to take so I think that's what we are trying to do." Miss Dadd said it was a good experience coming to Wagga. "Everyone has been working together really well and has been getting along and is inspired to be writing," she said. "It's important to speak to people outside of your typical circle and get a different perspective." Participants spend the first day working on a new song in groups of three or four before they perform the song to the rest of the crowd. The second day is spent recording the song. Wagga Civic Theatre manager Carissa Campbell said bringing a program of this calibre to Wagga is satisfying. "We know there is a wealth of musical talent in our community and the chance to work with industry professionals on genuine skill-building is so valuable," she said.

