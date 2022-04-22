news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 With wonderful, welcoming and homely street appeal, this large flawless property is ideal for a growing family. The complete checklist of comfort requirements, along with the north-facing rear entertaining will make for the perfect family home in the sought-after Tatton. Four great sized bedrooms, all have built-in robes, while the main has a spacious ensuite bathroom and robes. A well-appointed timber kitchen has an electric oven, gas cooktop, large pantry and dishwasher. A spacious formal lounge and dining with huge open-plan living. There's a two-way main bathroom, loads of storage options and a large linen cupboard. Ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating, private study, storage room/workshop space. Outside there's a pergola for all seasons, beautifully established front and rear yard and double garage with remote, internal and drive-through access. This home is zoned to many fantastic primary and secondary schools.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/382f67c5-7340-4e05-a792-507cbc092021.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg