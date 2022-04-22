The perfect family home in Tatton
BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
- 7 Derwent Avenue Tatton
- $715,000 - $745,000
- AGENCY: Raine & Horne Real Estate
- CONTACT: Mathew Longmore, 0407 100 892
- INSPECT: Saturday April 23 from noon to 12.30pm
With wonderful, welcoming and homely street appeal, this large flawless property is ideal for a growing family.
The complete checklist of comfort requirements, along with the north-facing rear entertaining will make for the perfect family home in the sought-after Tatton.
Four great sized bedrooms, all have built-in robes, while the main has a spacious ensuite bathroom and robes.
A well-appointed timber kitchen has an electric oven, gas cooktop, large pantry and dishwasher. A spacious formal lounge and dining with huge open-plan living.
There's a two-way main bathroom, loads of storage options and a large linen cupboard.
Ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating, private study, storage room/workshop space.
Outside there's a pergola for all seasons, beautifully established front and rear yard and double garage with remote, internal and drive-through access.
This home is zoned to many fantastic primary and secondary schools.
