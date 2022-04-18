sport, local-sport, matthew millar, golf, wagga, griffith, leeton, yenda, pro-am, MIA

TOP Canberra professional Matthew Millar will headline Pro-Ams in Yenda, Griffith and Leeton this week. Some of the country's best golfers will head to the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) for five days of golf. The action gets underway on Wednesday with the $11,000 Yenda Pro-Am. Griffith Golf Club then takes centre stage over Thursday and Friday with the $22,000 Griffith Charity Pro-Am. It winds up with Leeton Golf Club's Pro-Am over Saturday and Sunday, an event worth $22,000. Millar, who won the 2021 Wagga Pro-Am, will return to defend his crown at all three venues. In a remarkable effort last year, Millar clean-sweeped the Riverina Pro-Am circuit with wins at all four venues. He returned to Wagga last month, overcoming a back injury to finish in a tie for 12th. Also competing in the MIA are Brendan Smith, Alexander Simpson and Nathan Miller, who all finished top five at Wagga.

