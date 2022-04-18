news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the Riverina on Tuesday as part of an 'autumn break' weather pattern over inland NSW. Wagga and areas directly north were previously forecast for up to 50 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, although the current forecast has a 99 per cent chance of rain with a maximum fall of 35 millimetres. "Significant rainfall totals are likely in southern and central inland NSW on Tuesday, with the chance of thunderstorms," the Bureau of Meteorology stated. "For some locations this may constitute the 'autumn break'. A cold front will also bring cooler temperatures to much of the state." For farmers with crops, the autumn break is the first significant rainfall event of the winter growing season and signals the start of the growth period.

