Just Hope delivers on her promise in Wagga Oaks

Just Hope added to her collection of Oaks wins with a dominant display at Riverina Paceway on Saturday night. The NSW Oaks winner, who also claimed Albury's three-year-old feature in the lead up to her second group one success, justified her very short quote in the Wagga Oaks. Sent out a $1.10 favourite, Just Hope jumped straight to the lead and never looked like getting headed as she cruised to a 6.2-metre win. Reinsman Nathan Jack was pleased to be able to return home to the region and taste success on a big night. "It's good to get that one out of the way as she's a quality filly," Jack said. "That was a bit like a trial, and she blew up big, so she will improve a lot of that." Just Hope has now won six of her 16 starts with the focus on bigger things to come with the Australian Pacing Gold series her next task. It was one of two winners for Jack and his father Russell who scored also with Jeremy Wells in his first Australian start.

