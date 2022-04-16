news, local-news,

MasterChef winner and TV presenter Adam Liaw has been found guilty of not obeying traffic directions west of Wagga on the Sturt Highway. Liaw, 43, of Chatswood, is also contesting a separate charge of allegedly driving with a suspended licence at the same time and location on the highway. Law was served a court notice via email but did not appear in Wagga Local Court on Monday last week and was not represented by a solicitor. Magistrate Christopher Halburd found Liaw guilty in absentia of one charge of not obey direction of police or authorised person on December 21 last year at 2.24pm on the Sturt Highway at Bulgary. Magistrate Christopher Halburd convicted Liaw and imposed a $352 fine. "He does not have a record that entitles him to any specific leniency," Magistrate Halburd said. Liaw won the second season of MasterChef Australia in 2010 and has hosted several TV shows about travel and cooking. Liaw's suspended licence charge, which has been brought by the Riverina Highway Patrol, will be heard again next month following a brief mention on March 23 in Wagga Local Court. The Highway Patrol based at Cootamundra alleged that Liaw did drive a motor vehicle while licence suspended as a first offence at 2.24pm on December 21 on the Sturt Highway at Bulgary. Liaw did not appear in person last month and his solicitor told the court that his client intended to plead not guilty. The solicitor said he had photographic evidence that Liaw was not driving the vehicle at the time. The Sturt Highway at Bulgary is listed by Transport for NSW as a potential location for mobile speed cameras. Magistrate Christopher Halburd adjourned the matter to allow Liaw's legal representation to discuss the case with prosecutors. Liaw's agent did not respond to multiple requests for comment prior to publication. Liaw is due to reappear in Wagga Local Court on May 4 on the charge of allegedly driving while suspended.

