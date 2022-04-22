recommended, Gold Cup 2022, Wagga Gold Cup Carnival

Excitement is building for what is expected to be an even bigger Wagga Gold Cup in 2022. After running without crowds in 2020, punters returned in force to the 2021 Wagga Gold Cup, which saw a record-breaking number of people in attendance. Around 10,000 race-goers came from far and wide to enjoy a return to normality - soaking up the Fashions on the Field, placing a friendly bet, and generally enjoying being trackside. "We had a perfect two days last year, 24 degrees and hardly a breath of wind. Hopefully, the weather [this year] is as good as what it was last year; I've ordered the same for this year as I did last year," Murrumbidgee Turf Club President, Geoff Harrison, said. Judging by ticket pre-sales, newly-appointed MTC CEO, Jason Ferrario, has plenty of optimism for this year's event. "Each and every year, the Wagga Gold Cup Carnival is one of Wagga's most attended and exciting social events. And this year, people are already talking about it. Hence, the reason for the higher than usual pre-ticket sales," Mr Ferrario said. After two years of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, both Mr Ferrario and Mr Harrison are looking forward to returning to normality and providing the opportunity for the community to come together. "Over the past two-and-a-half years with COVID, and the uncertainty, and where we were going to be, and lockdown, and everything like that. I think people are just happy to get out and have a good time, mingle and meet their friends outside of talking on the phone or on social media," Mr Harrison said. Thursday May 5 is the Iron Jack Town Plate and Friday May 6 is Gold Cup day with Fashions on the Field, a punter's podium for those who might want some help with placing bets, and all the regular marquees and race day activities. "It's a great opportunity to get together for a social day out with family, friends and work colleagues," Mr Ferrario said. Tickets for both the Town Plate and Gold Cup are available at the gate and online through www.trybooking.com. Town Plate online: $11 Town Plate gate: $15 Gold Cup online: $22.50 Gold Cup gate: $30

