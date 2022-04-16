A taste of Wagga Wagga's history | In the Past, Saturday, April 16

community,

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society. Council resolved to recognise the contribution to the planning and development of the Gobba Bridge by former long-serving council engineer, the late Colin Knott, by naming the northern approach in his honour. A petrol price-cutting battle has spread to the Riverina, with Woolworths opening several discount petrol outlets in the region. Lex Bittar was recognised for more than 40 years' service to education during a retirement dinner attended by 230 guests at the Charles Sturt Convention Centre. A decision by the Wagga and District Greyhound Club to conduct a race meeting on Anzac Day morning has angered members of the Returned Services League. The Miss Wagga 1998 Quest was launched with 11 entrants at a special gala event. A nomination from 21-year-old Tim Pratt seeking to become the first male entrant in the history of the Miss Wagga Quest was withdrawn after a backlash by some sections of the community. In the lead-up to major changes at the centre, Gordon Bates and Bob Callahan are the first two officers to leave Wagga's Ambulance Co-ordination Centre and are taking up positions with the ACT Ambulance Service. Kooringal High School captain, Emma Jamieson, has been selected as one of five Australian students to attend the prestigious London International Youth Science Forum. Kooringal High School student Matthew Zadow has been invited to represent the youth of Australia at the Federation Centenary Convention in Adelaide. Mayor Peter Dale and Tidy Towns judge Jack Mullins presented awards to Turvey Park Public School, Mater Dei Primary School and Humula Public School, who were named as Wagga's three tidiest schools for 1997. Milton's Gear and The Daily Advertiser are again sponsoring the Riverina Football League player of the year award. The Friends of the Wagga Library group has funded the purchase of a new 34 volume MacMillan Dictionary of Art for Wagga City Library. Michael Burns has taken over as coach of the Waratahs rugby club from Billy Swain, who has taken up a position with NSW Rugby as a development co-ordinator. Survey work on plans for replacement of the Edward Street level crossing has begun. More than 200 ex-pupils, parents and teachers attended the 100th birthday of the Gurwood Street School buildings, which also included a march by 500 pupils along Gurwood Street. Unemployment in the Wagga District fell from 823 in February to 654 in March. Minister for Decentralisation and Development Mr J B Fuller was impressed by Wagga Wagga's industrial estate when he toured the area. Two Wagga barbers, Price and Freeman and Bruce's Hairdressing Salon, are introducing a special price of 60 cents for pensioner haircuts. A mayoral reception was held to congratulate four young swimmers, Anthony Wealand, Belinda Paul, Peter Billingham, and Kerry Johnston on their performances in recent state swimming championship events. More than 100 women attended a conference on women's liberation organised by the Riverina Women Graduates Association at Wagga High School. Ninety-two-year-old, Mrs Ruth Spicer, who has lived in her Wells Street home for 81 years, was one of 45 elderly people entertained by Wagga Quota Club at the home of Mr and Mrs E Dunning, "Pineholme", Brucedale. An invitation regatta conducted by the Wagga Rowing Club at Lake Albert drew more than 50 competitors. Former, well-known dancing instructor, Madge Wallace, is among those attending the 35th St. Andrew's Junior Eisteddfod this week. Wagga Base Hospital is still advertising for a social worker four years after it received approval to appoint one. Wagga Motors salesmen Des French, Trevor Garth, Ron Langridge, Robert Moore, and Ed Farrah all received GMH Guild Sales Leader awards at a recent celebration dinner in Melbourne.

