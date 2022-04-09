sport, local-sport,

So, it turns out Marrar's miracle comeback to snatch a draw against East Wagga-Kooringal in round one was just a drill. In round two, they went to McPherson Oval and perfected the art of the comeback. This time, against North Wagga, who went from 41 points up late in the second quarter, to losing by 20 points. Marrar's 61-point swing, for a 14.7 (91) to 11.5 (71) victory, was built on the back of a sublime six minutes after halftime, where complete dominance at the centre clearances led to a devastating - and spectacular - blitz. Having been outplayed in the first half, the Marrar midfielders took charge and the Bombers kicked four goals in six minutes. At times they looked like the Harlem Globetrotters as Chris O'Donnell, Jack Reynolds and Jackson Moye took turns storming out of the centre, tapping or passing to each other on the run and hitting up a restructured forward line opened up around Zach Walgers. Walgers kicked one immediately after half-time and another in the fourth minute. In between, Nick Cooper chimed in with a mark and goal, then Logan Gray did the same in the sixth minute. Suddenly, Marrar were only 11 points down and their tails were up. Saints had an opportunity to stem the tide in the eighth minute, going forward to Bailey Clark only for Marrar's Fletcher Jenkins to produce a desperate tackle and force a behind rather than concede a goal. After a disappointing first half, that said as much as anything about the visitors' intent. It wasn't until the 21st minute of the third quarter that Marrar hit the front. Fittingly, it was through captain Jackson Moye - whose effort was outstanding throughout - and they led 59-58. But they'd controlled the entire quarter. A Sam Emery goal that put Marrar within a kick came between two shots that went out on the full and after a Reid Gordon free kick at the top of the goal square could've levelled it up, had it not sprayed off the side of his boot. "We opened up the forward line for Zach and Reid Gordon and probably had a bit more speed in the forward line," Marrar coach Shane Lenon said. "But the game changed in the middle. We started to get clearances, and when we got clearances we had them one-on-one to good players. Up until that time we weren't getting clearances and we were on the back foot. "And that's credit to North Wagga. They played some pretty good footy in the first half. But we played a whole lot better in the second half than we did last week." North Wagga found some fight again in the fourth but Marrar had found their mojo and kept coming. Cooper's 55 metre bomb hung in the air long enough to go through for his second goal before North Wagga finally went forward to find Nathan Dennis who kicked his sixth goal. And it basically remained a two point game for 10 minutes as, first, Jed Jenkins and Kirk Hamblin traded good individual goals, and the teams traded points on the back of big efforts, before the Bombers finished on top. Walgers had two more goals in him, to finish with five for the game, and Will Keogh's in between helped put it out of reach, as Marrar's second half pressure ensured they didn't relinquish control. It was stunning, because early North Wagga hadn't just got on top, but looked a cut above at times. It was the way they moved the footy, and the reward they took as Nathan Dennis capitalised on most of his changes. He had three goals by quarter-time and his fifth was the one that had Marrar in need of seven goals for victory. But the speed of Marrar's clearances in the third term caught them by surprise, over and over again. And the pressure that had them on top for half a game had disappeared. Lenon said his half-time message was all about staying positive, and he put it on the group to do something about the way they'd played in two quarters. But Marrar's back six had kept them in it, even when North Wagga were right on top, led by an outstanding game from Harry Reynolds. Across centre-half-back, he turned around any number of raids, particularly in the second and fourth quarters. And after Reynolds, they had a host of players putting their hands up at different times to make sure the job was done. Marar head home after the Easter break where they welcome The Rock-Yerong Creek for their Anzac Challenge. North Wagga are on the road to Temora in round three, in search of their first win. Coach Cayden Winter was lively early for Saints, skipper Kirk Hamblin found space up forward in the last quarter when they needed something, Dennis was dangerous whenever he was near the footy, and Bailey Clark and Jackson Kerr applied plenty of effort. Full-time: Marrar 0.1, 3.4, 9.5, 14.7 (91) North Wagga 4.2, 9.3, 9.4, 11.5 (71) Goals: (Marrar) Zach Walgers 5, Logan Gray 2, Nic Cooper 2, Cane Graetz, Sam Emery, Jackson Moye, Will Keogh, Jed Jenkins; (North Wagga) Nathan Dennis 6, Ky Hanlon, Cayden Winter, Ben Keith, Ben Alexander, Kirk Hamblin.

