sport, local-sport,

Charles Sturt University intend to get around injured midfielder John Bowie who faces a long recovery from a horror knee injury, with scans revealing all the ligaments in the joint have been ruptured. Bowie remains in hospital six days after his Bushpigs debut ended in an ambulance and the game against Coleambally abandoned in the third quarter. The student from Deniliquin has had surgery to stabilise his knee. Next is surgery to repair both collateral ligaments and, later, reconstructive surgeries on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and posterior cruciate (PCL). "We're absolutely shattered for John and his family," CSU coach Travis Cohalan said. "It's a terrible situation and a sickening injury quite frankly. We wish him all the best and we hope to be able to get him back at Pig Park and helping out off the field." The Bushpigs held high hopes for Bowie to make a big impact in the Farrer League this season and Cohalan said he'd love to have Bowie's support on the coaching bench. But the priority at present is to support him through a distressing injury and recovery. "More important than the fact that he's a very high quality footballer, he's an even better person," Cohahlan said. "He'd already brought a lot to the club on and off the field this year and was looking forward to the year, living on campus and embracing the Bushpigs culture. And we were looking forward to having him. "We're very disappointed for John and we're looking forward to having him back but first and foremost we just want him to be okay." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/8a57084a-09bc-437d-a675-87fdc7b36c52.jpg/r0_201_1315_944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg