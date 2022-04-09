sport, local-sport, farrer league, group 9, live scores, daily advertiser, afl riverina, blog, siru, pascoe cup

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds. A new year of the Riverina League kicks off with plenty of attention focussed on Crossroads Oval, Collingullie, where the Demons welcome fellow hopefuls Turvey Park. While Mangoplah-CUE and Coolamon are both on the road, to Griffith and Narrandera respectively. On Sunday, Wagga Tigers face the daunting prospect of a road trip to Ganmain Sportsground. In the Farrer League (long live the Farrer League!), McPherson Oval will host the newest chapter in the developing North Wagga-Marrar rivalry while at The Rock, the 'Pies are desperate to bounce back against the Northern Jets. Temora's new era under Russell Humphrey gets underway at Gumly against a formidable Hawks outfit and Barellan hope to add to their good record at Coleambally. In SIRU, Aggies head to Tumut while Wagga City host CSU and Leeton take on Griffith. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c0fba27c-72d2-40dd-908a-61da19c7bf60.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg