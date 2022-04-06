sport, local-sport,

Mater Dei Primary School will get the chance to shoot for a second straight Paul Kelly Cup double after their boys' and girls' sides both advanced to the Wagga finals with semi final wins at Jubilee Park on Wednesday. The boys continued their strong history in the AFL NSW/ACT Primary Schools Championships with a 34-5 semi final victory against South Wagga Public School. They will take on Sacred Heart Primary School in the decider, who qualified for a rare final with a 19-16 victory against The Riverina Anglican College. In the girls Mater Dei was too strong for Henschke Primary School 29-13. They will take on Kooringal Public School after they accounted for The Riverina Anglican College 40-19. The finals will be held on May 25 at Robertson Oval, with the winners to advance to the Southern NSW regional finals at Griffith mid-year. Around 550 players and 35 teams competed in the carnival, and AFL NSW/ACT development boss Che Jenkins was rapt with the result. "It's great to see a different school in Sacred Heart make the final, they'll be rapt with that, and it's a fantastic participation and introductory day," he said. "We want to engage the kids in the game and hopefully a lot of the the boys and girls who don't normally play club footy transition across to that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/79d4a7f6-4ec7-4c6f-b673-a31fc7552ba3.jpg/r0_77_2953_1745_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg