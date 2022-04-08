news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 'Dun-ura' offers a rare opportunity to secure a rural oasis set on 148.78 acres with river frontage just 15 minutes from Wagga Wagga. "Those seeking a rural escape or a farming property to generate some income are sure to be impressed by this spectacular property," selling agent Shaun Lowry said. The immaculate, weatherboard farm house boasts a 5kW solar system, four bedrooms serviced by the main bathroom, two living areas and large windows throughout that create bright, light-filled spaces. The kitchen offers a functional layout with a walk-in pantry and a handy breakfast bar positioned to overlook the living room. Surrounding the home are beautifully manicured, landscaped lawns and gardens with irrigation. An enormous entertaining area with an adjoining outdoor bathroom overlooks the paddocks and the landscape beyond. "It's the perfect place to enjoy the company of friends and family as the sun sets behind the horizon and the lights of the large in-ground swimming pool turn on," Shaun said. "If you fancy an adventure, head down to the enclosed-waterfront gazebo to enjoy swimming, skiing, and fishing in the Murrumbidgee River." There's also the added benefit of a separate, self-contained granny flat ideal for hosting guests or offering a farm stay on Airbnb. It has split-system heating and cooling, a modern kitchen, bathroom and living and entertaining spaces with sweeping countryside views. Multiple sheds include a hay shed, machinery shed, an old, converted shearing shed, double corrugated shed and a double-sized carport. Other highlights include a lucerne paddock, a 25,000-litre water tank with town supply, secure fences in excellent condition and a stock and domestic bore. "With more amenities north of Wagga, you'll be able to enjoy the peace and quiet of your own secluded hideaway while still being a short drive to a new development in Boorooma that will see a supermarket, chemist and specialty stores open in the next year," Shaun said. "Estella Public School, The Riverina Anglican College, Charles Sturt University and Magpies Nest restaurant are also not too far away. "After a day's work, you can cool off with a swim in the pool, retreat into the comforts of the traditional house or join the family at the river or under one of the many outdoor entertaining spaces. "With so many fantastic features designed for functionality and leisure, 126 Kneebones Lane will bring you the ultimate rural lifestyle."

